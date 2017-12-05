From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery Investigations *ARREST | Armed Robbery *NEW INCIDENT – On December 4 at 12:01PM, officers responded to the PRTC Terminal located at 14700 Potomac Mills Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile, reported to police that he was waiting for a bus in the above

area when he was approached by two acquaintances. During the encounter, one of the acquaintances brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the area on foot.

A police K-9 responded to search for the suspects who were not immediately located. A short time later, a witness located the suspects in a nearby business and contacted police. Officers arrived and detained both the suspects, identified as Aariq Michael NEDD and a 17-year-old male juvenile, without incident.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit determined that NEDD and the 17-year-old male juvenile along with a third suspect, identified as Charles Leonard GASKINS, were involved in several other robberies which occurred in the Woodbridge area since October. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple warrants for GASKINS who was arrested without incident following a search warrant which was executed at his residence. The investigation continues.

Arrested on December 4:

Charles Leonard GASKINS, 18, of 1338 Cranes Bill Way in Woodbridge

Charged with 6 counts of robbery, 6 counts of conspiracy to commit a robbery, and 6 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: January 16, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Aariq Michael NEDD, 18, of 15429 Marsh Overlook Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 5 counts of robbery, 4 counts of conspiracy to commit a robbery, and 3 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: January 16, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge [Juvenile]

Charged with 6 counts of robbery, 6 counts of conspiracy to commit a robbery, and 6 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center