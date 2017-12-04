The first BadWolf Brewing Company location is about to sour

There are changes in the works for the very first BadWolf Brewing Company.

“Little BadWolf,” as it’s known to customers and owners Jeremy and Sarah Meyers, sells brewing supplies, and is still home to some small batch brewing operations for BadWolf. It was replaced by “Big BadWolf” when the company expanded in 2015 to a new location at KAO Circle in Manassas.

Today, the Meyers’ announced new plans for the Little BadWolf location, also dubbed “pH+unk House.”

Here’s more in an email:

It is time to start off 2018 with a fine sour beer in your hand! We are moving into the final phase to transform pH+unk House (9776 Center St) into an ALL SOUR BEER facility!

It will be the first ALL SOUR brewery in [the Prince William County region]. We will bring you kettle soured beers as well as blended sour kegs fresh off the taps and in small batch bottle releases.

We are also continuing to build our **solara brewing program.

During this time, we will also complete much-needed maintenance to our brew system. In order to to do so the pH+unk House (9776 Center St) will be temporarily closed starting Sunday, December 17 until we re-open Wednesday, January 3rd

EXCEPTION: Friday, Dec 22nd – open from 3pm to 6pm for a special bottle release TBA!

The Brew House (8420 Kao Cir) location will continue to be open seven days a week. Thank you for your patience and continued support during this time. Check out our website and social media pages to see behind the scenes looks into what is going on and what we will be able to offer you in the new year.

Cheers!

The BadWolf Team