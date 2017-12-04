News Man spotted peeping through woman’s window
Police are searching for a peeping tom in Woodbridge.
From a press release:
Peeping Investigation – On December 2 at 3:45AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2000 block of Harpers Hill Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a peeping incident. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, reported to police that she was in her bedroom when she saw an unknown male peering through her window. The suspect fled the area on foot when the victim screamed.
No other contact was made between the parties. Officers checked the area and did not locate the suspect. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Black male, 6’00”, 160lbs, a thin build, long black dreadlocks, and a scraggly beard
