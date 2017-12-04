Andrea Short tapped as new Executive Director of Leadership Prince William

Andrea Short will move down the hall into her new role as Director of Leadership Prince William.

Short was selected to replace Kathy Bentz as the head of the organization. Its headquartered inside the offices of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, where Short currently works as the communications and marketing director.

Short will take the job starting in January.

“We are thrilled Andrea will be joining Leadership Prince William,” said Mary Finnigan, Leadership Prince William Chair. “With her volunteer leadership experience and talents in community outreach, media relations, and marketing, along with her deep commitment to our mission, Andrea will be a tremendous asset.”

What’s Leadership Prince William? Here’s a short explainer from a press release:

“Leadership Prince William is a network of community leaders representing governments, businesses, and the nonprofit sectors of the Prince William Region. Their Signature Program brings together civic-minded adults for a dynamic 10-month leadership skills development program. The Summer Youth Academy offers regional middle school-aged leaders a unique leadership and team-building experience over ten days each summer.”

A lifelong resident of Prince William County, Short has worked as the Chamber’s communications director since 2014. Earlier this year, she was appointed as Secretary on the Board of Regents. She graduated from Leadership Prince William is 2015.

“I am honored to have been selected as Executive Director for Leadership Prince William. In the early days of my employment with the Chamber, I realized that there was so much I did not know about how our community operates, and the many opportunities for service,” said Short. “The last 10 years have been a journey of continued discovery and deepening passion for serving. I am grateful to the Prince William Chamber for the years of growth and to Leadership Prince William for the opportunity to help equip and launch local leaders.”