Commuters will have a new option to get around the construction for the Interstate 395 E-ZPass Express Lanes.

Virginia officials are offering $260,000 for a new express bus to serve the I-95 and 395 corridors during the anticipated two-year project to convert the HOV lanes between Duke Street and the Pentagon to E-ZPass Express Lanes.

There are four proposed trips from Dale City in Prince William County to the Ballston/Rosslyn corridor in Arlington. A list of stops, operating timetables, and fares for the bus service has not yet been worked out, according to Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission spokeswoman Christine Rodrigo.

While the Commission would operate the service, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will fund the service through its transportation management plan.

PRTC currently operates a similar state-funded bus on I-66 as crews work to add E-ZPass lanes between Gainesville in Prince William County and Dunn Loring in Fairfax County. The Gainesville to the Pentagon and Washington, D.C. buses serve a commuter lot on Limestone Drive and then serves Linton Hall Road before getting on I-66.

Weekday afternoon trips take commuters from the Pentagon and Downtown D.C. home again.

A one-way fare is $9.60 or $6.90 when paid with a SmarTrip card.

The PRTC Board of Commissioners must approve the measure, and it’s expected to take up the measure at its Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at 7 p.m.

The #VirginiaBreeze continued its tour today making a stop at #Dulles, one of the many stops the bus is servicing! Service starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/CTwOIt9a21 — Virginia DRPT (@VirginiaDRPT) November 30, 2017

The new E-ZPass bus will be the second in a series of new state-funded bus services. On December 1, DRPT launched the Virginia Breeze inter-city bus service between Virginia Tech, Dulles Airport, Arlington, and Union Station in Washington, D.C.

A one-way ticket between Blacksburg and Washington. D.C. will cost riders about $50. The bus will travel I-81 and also serve stops in Christiansburg, Lexington, Staunton, Harrisonburg, and Front Royal.

The northbound route will leave the Virginia Tech Squires Student Center at 8 a.m. daily and arrive at Union Station at 2:30 p.m. A daily southbound bus will leave daily from Union Station at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at Virginia Tech at 3:40.

The Virginia Breeze is the state’s first inter-city commuter bus.