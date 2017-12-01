From a press release:

VRE will be holding its Annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots collection next Wednesday, December 6th. For those who wish to participate, please bring a new unwrapped toy to your morning train and leave it on the seat. VRE “elves” will then collect the toys and deliver them to the Marine Corps for distribution. If you would prefer to give a monetary donation, please give it to your conductor that same morning.

Toys for Tots is an annual event where VRE and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve partner to collect toys for those who cannot afford a holiday gift. We are proud to say that VRE riders are some of the largest contributors to the Northern Virginia area and we look forward to continuing that tradition. We thank you in advance and appreciate your continued generosity toward those less fortunate.