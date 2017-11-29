Traffic New traffic signal with turn lanes and pedestrian improvements proposed at Blackburn Road and Rippon Boulevard
From VDOT:
The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6 on plans to improve the intersection of Blackburn Road and Rippon Boulevard to improve traffic operations and safety.
The project plans include a new traffic signal with turn lanes and pedestrian improvements at the Blackburn and Rippon intersection.
The public is invited to stop by between 6:30 and 8 p.m. in the library at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191to view displays, learn more about the project, preliminary design. The project team will discuss signal and non-signal options at the Rippon Boulevard and Blackburn Road intersection and the Rippon Boulevard and Forest Grove Drive intersection. VDOT staff will be available to answer questions.
A presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
Comments may be provided at the meeting or sent to VDOT by Dec. 16, 2017. E-mail or mail comments to Ms. Angel Tao, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
View the project page for more details.
