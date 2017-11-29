Menu
Woodbridge
48°
Clear
Feels like: 48°F
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.3"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Read Us Daily for News in Prince William, Manassas, & Stafford

Traffic
New traffic signal with turn lanes and pedestrian improvements proposed at Blackburn Road and Rippon Boulevard

by Potomac Local on November 29, 2017 at 1:11 pm Leave a Comment

From VDOT: 

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6 on plans to improve the intersection of Blackburn Road and Rippon Boulevard to improve traffic operations and safety.

The project plans include a new traffic signal with turn lanes and pedestrian improvements at the Blackburn and Rippon intersection.

The public is invited to stop by between 6:30 and 8 p.m. in the library at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191to view displays, learn more about the project, preliminary design. The project team will discuss signal and non-signal options at the Rippon Boulevard and Blackburn Road intersection and the Rippon Boulevard and Forest Grove Drive intersection. VDOT staff will be available to answer questions. 

A presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Comments may be provided at the meeting or sent to VDOT by Dec. 16, 2017. E-mail or mail comments to Ms. Angel Tao, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.

View the project page for more details.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Woodbridge Local, Traffic & Transit,
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...