OmniRide buses to serve Metro stations Thursday afternoon due to National Christmas Tree Lighting

From PRTC OmniRide:

PRTC’s Emergency Service Plan for Non-Weather-Related Events will be in effect on Thursday, November 30 for OmniRide buses during the afternoon/evening commute for the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

We know from experience that our buses would face extremely long delays in D.C. during the ceremony due to numerous road closures and heavy pedestrian traffic. As a result, beginning at 2 p.m., OmniRide buses will only pick up from the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station for eastern Prince William County passengers and Tysons Corner Metro Station for Manassas, Gainesville and Linton Hall passengers.

Midday trips meeting at the Pentagon around 12:30 p.m. will operate at the normal times along the regular routes. (These include the D-101T, D-301, L-201, MC-101 and M-201 trips.) All other afternoon/evening trips will depart from the Metro stations. All regular drop-off stops will be served. Services from the Metro stations will continue until 7:30 p.m.except for Prince William Metro Direct buses, which will continue operating until their last published departure time. Mark Center and Tysons Corner OmniRide routes will not operate.

Because this is an anticipated event, OmniRide passengers will pay the current Metro Direct fare: $4.25 cash or $3.45 SmarTrip. Other buses will operate regular service on November 30.