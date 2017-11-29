MISSION BBQ Gainesville to celebrate opening with a week of events

From a press release:

MISSION BBQ is opening its 57th location in Gainesville, VA on Monday, December 11, 2017. This will be the 13th location in Virginia for the restaurant known for its traditional American BBQ with a hefty side of patriotism.

Co-founders, Bill Kraus and Steve Newton achieved the original goal of 40 restaurants two years ahead of schedule in November 2016. The opening of the Gainesville location is part of MISSION BBQ’s new expansion plans, with a targeted goal of 80 restaurants throughout the East Coast by the end of 2018.

As is tradition with the opening of every MISSION BBQ, the Gainesville location will host charity nights throughout the week leading up to the Grand Opening, with all sales donated to organizations chosen by local police and fire departments in the Gainesville Community, as well as to the USO.

All Grand Opening events will be held at: MISSION BBQ, 13944 Promenade Commons St Gainesville, VA 20155

Firefighters Friends and Family Night – Private Party – Invitation Only

Wednesday, December 6: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Benefiting The Johnny Thomas Foundation

Police Officers Friends and Family Night – Private Party – Invitation Only

Thursday, December 7: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Benefiting Team Prince William Law Enforcement United

Military Appreciation Night – Open to the Public

Friday, December 8: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Benefiting The USO – Metropolitan Washington–Baltimore

Grand Opening Day – Open to the Public

Monday, December 11: 12 Noon

Live rendition of the National Anthem, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Doors open immediately afterward.