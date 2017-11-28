Menu
Woodbridge
Traffic
Prince William police Captain James Carr on driver safety on Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads

by Potomac Local on November 28, 2017 at 6:35 pm Leave a Comment


In a follow-up post to our Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads Traffic Think Tank, here’s a video we showed during the event on Oct. 19, 2017.

We asked Prince William County Police Department Captain James Carr about traffic conditions and driver safety concerns that he and his officers would like the public to be aware of.

