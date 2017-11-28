News Gainesville man charged with abduction and assault & battery
From Prince William County police:
Abduction | Domestic Assault & Battery – On November 27 at 10:37 a.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence located in the 14000 block of Indigo Bunting Ct in Gainesville (20155) earlier that morning at approximately 1:00 a.m.
The victim, a 42-year-old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated physically. During the encounter, the accused bit the victim on the arm and pulled pieces of her out of from her head. At one point, the victim tried to escape the residence through a second story window. The accused then locked the victim in a bedroom and prevented her from contacting police.
The victim was eventually able to leave the home several hours later. The victim went to an area medical facility where police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as P J Kwame ADJEI-PREMPEH, was arrested.
Arrested on November 27:
P J Kwame ADJEI-PREMPEH, 44, of the 14000 block of Indigo Bunting Ct in Gainesville
Charged with abduction, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
