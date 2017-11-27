“Santa Cops” on duty to take children toy shopping this holiday season

From the Fraternal Order of Police Battlefield Lodge #43:

Potomac Mills Wal-Mart will be the safest place in town on December 2nd at 7:15 a.m. as the Fraternal Order of Police, Battlefield Lodge 43 kick off their annual charity event “Santa Cops” 2017. Uniformed law enforcement officers unite from Prince William County Police,

Prince William Adult Detention Center, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and GMU Police to take 50+ selected “at risk” children, ranging in ages 5-10, Christmas shopping in hopes of making their Christmas special.The children are then escorted in cruisers in a convoy of lights and sirens over to breakfast graciously donated by Ornery’s.

On December 9th, the safest place to be will be at the Super Wal~Mart at 7:15 a.m. in Manassas as the “Santa Cops” 2017 charity event makes it’s way to the West end of Prince William County teaming up with uniformed officers from Prince William County Police, Prince William Adult Detention Center, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, Manassas City Police, Manassas Park Police, Haymarket Police, GMU Police and Virginia State Police to take an additional 50+ selected “at risk” children, ranging in ages 5-10, Christmas shopping.

The children are then escorted in cruisers in a convoy of lights and sirens over to breakfast graciously donated by the Park West Lion’s Club. The children selected come from all walks of life and differing circumstances, but all are faced with financial limitations in their homes.

Our mission is to promote a positive law enforcement image with these children. Children need to experience officers as caring people who are willing to provide positive support. In supporting this project, we hope that we can make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable young people. Improving the connections between responsible adults and young people is the core element of effective crime prevention and deterring negative, delinquent behaviors and encouraging achievement. It helps leave a lasting impression of law enforcement with kids who sometimes don’t see us in a positive way.

Youth may make up 25 percent of society, but they make up 100 percent of the future!