From Manassas Battlefield Trust:

“Christmas 1862” will be held at the Historic Stone House

Christmas 1862 was bittersweet. The holiday season was certainly a welcome distraction from the ongoing war, yet endless families had an empty chair at the table that year. For the communities around Manassas Junction, that December was still a time of rebuilding from the second major battle in thirteen months.

The Manassas Battlefield Trust is pleased to present, with Manassas National Battlefield Park, “Christmas 1862” at the historic Stone House. Join us to celebrate Victorian Christmas traditions with caroling, crafts, cider, cookies, and more, as well as remember the soldiers who were away from home for Christmas 1862, and those who would never return.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 1-5 p.m. The Stone House is located in Manassas National Battlefield Park at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 29) and Sudley Road (Route 234). “Christmas 1862” is free and open to the public, but a reservation will be required, and donations will be accepted. Limited tickets are available with arrival times on the hour and half hour. Reservations can be made on our website: www.manassasbattlefield.org