News Early morning fire displaces eight
From Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department:
Stafford County, VA – On Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 0123 hours, units from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a residential fire on Liberty Knolls Drive in the Stafford Courthouse area of the county. Fire and Rescue units arrived on the scene five minutes after being dispatched, locating a fire on the second floor of a single family home. The fire was
contained to the master suite and extinguished within 15 minutes.
Smoke damage was extensive throughout the second floor and the [eight] occupants were displaced as a result – the American Red Cross responded to assist. One civilian received non-life-threatening injuries while escaping the home and was treated by Paramedics.
Property and contents loss is estimated at $100,000.
The Stafford County Fire Marshals Office is investigating cause. Stations/Units responding to the incident: Stafford, Mountain View, Garrisonville, Rock Hill, Aquia, Hartwood, Brooke, Falmouth, Widewater, and Berea. Mutual Aid was provided by the City of Fredericksburg and Marine Corps Base Quantico.
