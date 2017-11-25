Traffic Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Trammel on traffic conditions on Davis Ford
In a follow-up post to our Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads Traffic Think Tank, here’s a video we showed during the event on Oct. 19, 2017.
We asked Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Trammel about traffic conditions on the two-lane roads and how it affects public safety and 911 response times.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Support local shops, restaurants, and services for Small business Saturday
November 21, 2017 Comments off
FreshySites designs, builds first e-commerce website for USA Volleyball
November 17, 2017 Comments off
Chronic compression of the spinal cord meant he couldn’t write a letter or open a bottle. Then Dr. Lotfi stepped in.
November 16, 2017 Comments off
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off