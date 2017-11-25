Menu
Traffic
Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Trammel on traffic conditions on Davis Ford

by Potomac Local on November 25, 2017 at 11:09 am Leave a Comment

In a follow-up post to our Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads Traffic Think Tank, here’s a video we showed during the event on Oct. 19, 2017. 

We asked Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Trammel about traffic conditions on the two-lane roads and how it affects public safety and 911 response times. 

News, Traffic & Transit
