Third-annual WinterFest will see events at Occoquan, Tacketts Mill

Occoquan is getting ready to celebrate the holidays.

From a press release:

The Town of Occoquan will participate in the third annual WinterFest event on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 4 to 7 pm in Historic Occoquan. Visitors will enjoy fire pits with marshmallow roasting, strolling holiday carolers and musicians, children’s craft activity at the Mill House Museum, OWL Volunteer Fire Department touch-a-truck, free hot chocolate (while supplies last), and a special visit from Santa Claus! In addition, many of the town’s unique restaurants, shops, and boutiques will be open late for you to complete your holiday shopping.

WinterFest is a daylong family-friendly celebration of the winter season that highlights multiple destinations with entertainment, food, and activities for all ages in the Lorton-Occoquan-Lake Ridge region. WinterFest begins on December 9, with Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade on Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge at 11:00 a.m., followed by a holiday arts market at Tackett’s Mill until 3 p.m., Occoquan’s holiday activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the Workhouse Arts Center’s Second Saturday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The day’s events will conclude with a spectacular firework display between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., courtesy of Prince William Marina, with viewing areas in the Town of Occoquan, Occoquan Regional Park, and Hoffmaster’s Marina.

Other Upcoming Holiday Events in Occoquan

Santa Arrives by Boat, December 2, 2017. Santa arrives by boat at 12 p.m. at Mamie Davis Park dock, 205 Mill Street, in Occoquan. He will then proceed to the Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill Street, to talk with all the children. Open to the public, free.

Town Blessing, December 3, 2017. The annual Town Blessing will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a short service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 209 Washington Street, followed by a blessing at Mamie Davis Park, 205 Mill Street. Open to the public; free.

For more information, visit www.occoquanva.gov or contact Julie Little, Events and Community Development Director, at (703) 491-2168 or jlittle@occoquanva.gov.