News Third-annual WinterFest will see events at Occoquan, Tacketts Mill
Occoquan is getting ready to celebrate the holidays.
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
The Town of Occoquan will participate in the third annual WinterFest event on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 4 to 7 pm in Historic Occoquan. Visitors will enjoy fire pits with marshmallow roasting, strolling holiday carolers and musicians, children’s craft activity at the Mill House Museum, OWL Volunteer Fire Department touch-a-truck, free hot chocolate (while supplies last), and a special visit from Santa Claus! In addition, many of the town’s unique restaurants, shops, and boutiques will be open late for you to complete your holiday shopping.
WinterFest is a daylong family-friendly celebration of the winter season that highlights multiple destinations with entertainment, food, and activities for all ages in the Lorton-Occoquan-Lake Ridge region. WinterFest begins on December 9, with Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade on Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge at 11:00 a.m., followed by a holiday arts market at Tackett’s Mill until 3 p.m., Occoquan’s holiday activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the Workhouse Arts Center’s Second Saturday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The day’s events will conclude with a spectacular firework display between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., courtesy of Prince William Marina, with viewing areas in the Town of Occoquan, Occoquan Regional Park, and Hoffmaster’s Marina.
Other Upcoming Holiday Events in Occoquan
Santa Arrives by Boat, December 2, 2017. Santa arrives by boat at 12 p.m. at Mamie Davis Park dock, 205 Mill Street, in Occoquan. He will then proceed to the Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill Street, to talk with all the children. Open to the public, free.
Town Blessing, December 3, 2017. The annual Town Blessing will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a short service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 209 Washington Street, followed by a blessing at Mamie Davis Park, 205 Mill Street. Open to the public; free.
For more information, visit www.occoquanva.gov or contact Julie Little, Events and Community Development Director, at (703) 491-2168 or jlittle@occoquanva.gov.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Support local shops, restaurants, and services for Small business Saturday
November 21, 2017 Comments off
FreshySites designs, builds first e-commerce website for USA Volleyball
November 17, 2017 Comments off
Chronic compression of the spinal cord meant he couldn’t write a letter or open a bottle. Then Dr. Lotfi stepped in.
November 16, 2017 Comments off
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off