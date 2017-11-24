Traffic Crash on I-495 at Van Dorn kills Alexandria man
From Virginia State Police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
At 3:36 a.m., Thursday (Nov. 23), Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 495, just south of Exit 173/Van Dorn Ave.
A tractor-trailer, traveling west on I-495, was experiencing some mechanical issues and pulled off onto the right shoulder. The adult male driver got out of the tractor and walked around to inspect for any damage or obvious mechanical failure. Once he was satisfied that nothing was wrong, he got back into the cab. Just as the driver went to put on his seatbelt, he felt an impact to the rear of his trailer.
A 2013 Honda Civic traveling west on I-495 had run off the right side of the highway and struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer. The Honda’s driver, Christopher S. Padilla, 30, of Alexandria, Va., died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit also responded to the scene to assist with the crash.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Support local shops, restaurants, and services for Small business Saturday
November 21, 2017 Comments off
FreshySites designs, builds first e-commerce website for USA Volleyball
November 17, 2017 Comments off
Chronic compression of the spinal cord meant he couldn’t write a letter or open a bottle. Then Dr. Lotfi stepped in.
November 16, 2017 Comments off
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off