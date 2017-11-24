Crash on I-495 at Van Dorn kills Alexandria man

From Virginia State Police:

At 3:36 a.m., Thursday (Nov. 23), Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 495, just south of Exit 173/Van Dorn Ave.

A tractor-trailer, traveling west on I-495, was experiencing some mechanical issues and pulled off onto the right shoulder. The adult male driver got out of the tractor and walked around to inspect for any damage or obvious mechanical failure. Once he was satisfied that nothing was wrong, he got back into the cab. Just as the driver went to put on his seatbelt, he felt an impact to the rear of his trailer.

A 2013 Honda Civic traveling west on I-495 had run off the right side of the highway and struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer. The Honda’s driver, Christopher S. Padilla, 30, of Alexandria, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit also responded to the scene to assist with the crash.