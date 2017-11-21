Sponsored Post Support local shops, restaurants, and services for Small business Saturday
“Small Business Saturday” was launched in 2010 by American Express to encourage shoppers across America to focus a portion of their holiday shopping on small, local businesses. The program was initially aimed at helping main street businesses survive the economic downturn and cardholders were offered various perks for shopping small. “Small Business Saturday” has since evolved into an annual event featuring tens of thousands of participating shops, restaurants and service providers throughout the country.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of Manassas and significantly contribute to this historic City’s modern beat. The revenues generated from these businesses are what helps enable the City to provide high-quality public services.
On Nov. 25, Historic Manassas Inc. will celebrate Small Business Saturday by “rolling out the blue carpet” for the local businesses. Events are planned throughout the morning to kick-off the local holiday season and discounts will be offered by many merchants. Come out on Saturday, November 25th and support the local small businesses of Historic Downtown Manassas on Shop Small Saturday!Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Support local shops, restaurants, and services for Small business Saturday
November 21, 2017 Comments off
FreshySites designs, builds first e-commerce website for USA Volleyball
November 17, 2017 Comments off
Chronic compression of the spinal cord meant he couldn’t write a letter or open a bottle. Then Dr. Lotfi stepped in.
November 16, 2017 Comments off
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off