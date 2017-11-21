Hordes of tickets to see Santa Claus on a commuter train were snapped up Monday.

Virginia Railway Express officials tell us 5,000 tickets for the annual Santa excursion trains sold out in less than seven minutes. The tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Monday on the VRE website, and at select vendors in the VRE system.

A total of 10,000 Santa train tickets were sold on Monday, marking the sold-out event scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Each year, online tickets for these trains sell out under in under 10 minutes. The vendors, which included visitor centers in Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Spotsylvania, all reported to be sold out of tickets by Monday afternoon.

Five excursions of “Santa trains” will operate from commuter rail stations Burke, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania, and Woodbridge. The tickets were sold for $5 in person or $6 on the VRE website.

Children who ride the trains will receive candy canes and coloring books. The trains operate as part of Operation Life Saver’s “Look, Listen, and Live” campaign.