Traffic Virginia State Police crack down on HOV violators ahead of I-66 tolls inside Beltway
Virginia State Police targeted HOV violators on Interstate 66.
From a press release:
With the heaviest-travelled season of the year upon us, Virginia State Police initiated a traffic-safety HOV enforcement operation on Interstate 66 last Friday. The initiative was also in response to the numerous public complaints state police receives concerning abuse of the HOV lanes along the I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia.
During the morning and evening rush hours on Nov. 17, Virginia troopers issued the following summonses as a result of HOV violations on I-66:
1st offense HOV- 165 summonses
2nd offense HOV- 11 summonses
3rd offense HOV – 2 summonses
In addition, state police cited one driver for failing to wear a seatbelt and seven drivers for driving without a valid license. As a result of the traffic stops, state troopers also served two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrants.
The stepped-up enforcement comes just as state highway officials prepare to user in tolls on new E-ZPass Express Lanes on I-66 inside the Capital Beltway.
Starting in “early December,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers who travel east on the highway between Dunn Loring and Washington, D.C. between the hours of 5:30 and 9 a.m. on weekdays, and in the reverse direction from 3 to 7 p.m. each weekday must have an E-ZPass because both lanes will be tolled.
Just as they are on express lanes on I-96 and 495, single drivers will pay a dynamic toll which will fluctuate depending on how much traffic is using the highway. Vehicles will two or more occupants may continue to use the lanes for free during these times with an E-ZPass Flex.
Today, only vehicles with two or more occupants are allowed on I-66 inside the beltway during the morning and afternoon rush hours.
The toll rules are in effect if you’re traveling to and from Dulles Airport, or if you drive a hybrid car as there is no exemption based on clean special fuel license plate, according to VDOT.
However, motorcycles will still be able to travel for free without an E-Pass.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
FreshySites designs, builds first e-commerce website for USA Volleyball
November 17, 2017 Comments off
Chronic compression of the spinal cord meant he couldn’t write a letter or open a bottle. Then Dr. Lotfi stepped in.
November 16, 2017 Comments off
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off