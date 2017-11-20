Changes ahead for OmniRide, OmniLink riders

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission has changes in store for riders on Dec. 4, 2o17 as part of its fall service change.

From a press release:

PRTC’s Winter Service Change will take effect on Monday, December 4. New schedule brochures will be available from operators upon request and timetables will be available online starting Monday, November 27.

The following routes will change; routes not listed below will not change.

OmniRide:

Dale City-Washington – One later D-100T trip will be added, starting at the PRTC Transit Center at 8:20 a.m. ; AM bus stop at 19th & H will move one block south.

Dale City-Navy Yard – New routing and new stops in DC, now serving L'Enfant Plaza; first AM trip will start 30 minutes earlier; bus stop at Dale & Greenwood removed.

Lake Ridge-Washington OmniRide – AM bus stop at 19th & H will move one block south.

Lake Ridge-Pentagon/Crystal City – New routing in Crystal City to serve new stop at 18th Street Bus Bays; new AM stop at Eads & 13th; stops at 12th & Clark and 18th & Crystal eliminated.

Montclair-Washington – Will use South Route 1 OmniRide routing on 7th Street in DC; new stops at 7th & Independence.

South Route 1 – New stops at 7th & Independence.

Manassas-Washington OmniRide – PM bus stop at 19th & H will move one block south.

Manassas-Pentagon OmniRide – Last two PM trips will continue to the Cushing Road and Limestone commuter lots.

Gainesville-Washington OmniRide – Last two PM Manassas-Pentagon trips will continue to the Cushing Road and Limestone commuter lots; PM bus stop at 19th & H will move one block south.

Gainesville-Pentagon OmniRide – Last two PM Manassas-Pentagon trips will continue to the Cushing Road and Limestone commuter lots; one new AM and one new PM trip.

Metro Direct:

Prince William Metro Direct – Timetable changes; bus stops on Route 1 at Car Wash and Dunkin' Donuts removed.

Manassas Metro Direct – AM Timetable changes.

OmniLink: