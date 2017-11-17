Where you can drop off your unwrapped toy for Un-Trim-A-Tree

Each year, Potomac Local helps sponsor Un-Trim-A Tree — the effort by Volunteer Prince William to spread a little Christmas cheer by ensuring children in our community don’t go without a gift this holiday season.

Children are provided two gifts per child, valued at not more than $50-$75 per child. This ensures that all children are treated equally.

Here’s where you can drop off an unwrapped gift to donate to this great cause:

1. Experimac – 8669 Sudley Rd Manassas 20110

2. United Bank – 10830 Balls Ford Rd Manasas 20109

3. Northwest Federal Credit Union – 9730 Liberia Rd 20110

4. Glory Days – 9516 Liberia Rd Manassas 20110

5. Uno Pizzeria & Grille – 10711 Bulloch Dr Manassas 20109

6. Women’s Fit – 8379 Sudley Rd Manassas 20109

7. Fauquier Bank – 8091 Sudley Rd Manassas 20109

8. Fauquier Bank – 8780 Centreville RD Manassas 20110

9. Fauquier Bank – 7485 Limestone Dr Gainesville 20155

10. Fauquier Bank – 10260 Bristow Ctr Dr 20136

11. Fauquier Bank – 15240 Washington St Haymarket 20169

12. Historic Manassas Visitor Center- 9431 West Street Manassas 20110

13. Philadelphia Tavern – 9413 Main Street Manassas 20110

14. Mariachis – 9428 Battle Street Manassas 20110

15. The Bone BBQ -9420 Battle Street Manassas 20110

16. The Things I love – 9084 Center Street Manassas 20110

17. Totally Vintage – 9126 Center Street Manassas 20110

18. Todos Super Market – 13905 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge 22191