Where you can drop off your unwrapped toy for Un-Trim-A-Tree

Each year, Potomac Local helps sponsor Un-Trim-A Tree — the effort by Volunteer Prince William to spread a little Christmas cheer by ensuring children in our community don’t go without a gift this holiday season.
Children are provided two gifts per child, valued at not more than $50-$75 per child. This ensures that all children are treated equally.
Here’s where you can drop off an unwrapped gift to donate to this great cause:
1. Experimac – 8669 Sudley Rd Manassas 20110
2. United Bank – 10830 Balls Ford Rd Manasas 20109
3. Northwest Federal Credit Union – 9730 Liberia Rd 20110
4. Glory Days – 9516 Liberia Rd Manassas 20110
5. Uno Pizzeria & Grille – 10711 Bulloch Dr Manassas 20109
6. Women’s Fit – 8379 Sudley Rd Manassas 20109
7. Fauquier Bank – 8091 Sudley Rd Manassas 20109
8. Fauquier Bank – 8780 Centreville RD Manassas 20110
9. Fauquier Bank – 7485 Limestone Dr Gainesville 20155
10. Fauquier Bank – 10260 Bristow Ctr Dr 20136
11. Fauquier Bank – 15240 Washington St Haymarket 20169
12. Historic Manassas Visitor Center- 9431 West Street Manassas 20110
13. Philadelphia Tavern – 9413 Main Street Manassas 20110
14. Mariachis – 9428 Battle Street Manassas 20110
15. The Bone BBQ -9420 Battle Street Manassas 20110
16. The Things I love – 9084 Center Street Manassas 20110
17. Totally Vintage – 9126 Center Street Manassas 20110
18. Todos Super Market – 13905 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge 22191
