Breakfast Links: The size of the land on which a new county high school will sit just shrank

The Prince William County school board is slightly shrinking the size of the plot of land it’s set aside for the county’s controversial 13th high school in Bristow. [Insidenova.com]

School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers says there’s only one way to find out whether Prince William County is ready to fix its overcrowded schools and eliminate the 211 classroom trailers parked outside them: Let voters decide whether they want to pay to build more schools faster. [Prince William Times]

A Democratic group claimed Wednesday that more than 600 Fredericksburg voters received ballots for the wrong House of Delegates race last week, adding another wrinkle to a close election that could determine control of the chamber. [Free Lance-Star]