Traffic Road closures for 72nd Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
From the Manassas City Police Department:
Manassas, VA… On Dec. 2, 2017, the Manassas City Police Department will begin road closures at 8:00 a.m. for the 72nd Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade. We anticipate all roads to be back open by 1:30 p.m. The Manassas City Police Department is encouraging residents to be aware of the closures and plan alternative routes in advance.
The following roads will be affected: Route 28 (Centreville Rd), Mathis Ave, Reb Yank Dr, Carriage Ln, Sudley Rd, Quarry Rd, Prescott Ave, East St, Main St, Battle St, West St, Grant Ave, Mosby St, Lee Ave, Peabody Ave, Fairview Ave, Maple St, and Zebedee St. Please see the below map for the planned closures.
