News Potomac Local Poll: Are the tolls too high?
If you Slug, ride the bus or use some other form of carpooling you don’t worry about having to pay a toll on the Interstate 95 or I-495 E-ZPass Express Lanes.
By now, you should know that everyone who rides in vehicles with three or more occupants, with an E-ZPass Flex transponder rides free.
So today’s poll is geared to those who must travel the lanes to a place where Slug lines or transit services don’t go. Maybe you work outside the urban core of Washington, D.C, or have a medical appointment during off-peak hours.
Whatever the reason, we want to hear from those single occupancy drivers or SOVs that must make a daily decision: should I use the E-ZPass Express Lanes?
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Chronic compression of the spinal cord meant he couldn’t write a letter or open a bottle. Then Dr. Lotfi stepped in.
November 16, 2017 Comments off
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off