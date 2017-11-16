Potomac Local Poll: Are the tolls too high?

If you Slug, ride the bus or use some other form of carpooling you don’t worry about having to pay a toll on the Interstate 95 or I-495 E-ZPass Express Lanes.

By now, you should know that everyone who rides in vehicles with three or more occupants, with an E-ZPass Flex transponder rides free.

So today’s poll is geared to those who must travel the lanes to a place where Slug lines or transit services don’t go. Maybe you work outside the urban core of Washington, D.C, or have a medical appointment during off-peak hours.

Whatever the reason, we want to hear from those single occupancy drivers or SOVs that must make a daily decision: should I use the E-ZPass Express Lanes?