No charges pending for discharge of shotgun in thwarting burglary

From Prince William County police:

Shooting Investigation | Residential Burglary – On November 11 at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14100 block of Morrison Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed that a large group of males responded to the home and were involved in a verbal altercation with the residents who were still inside.

During the encounter, several of the males began vandalizing a vehicle parked in the drive way then started throwing objects at the exterior of the home. When one of the suspects kicked open the front door of the home, an adult male resident inside of the residence fired two rounds from a shotgun at the suspects. The suspects eventually fled the area on foot as officers were arriving.

At this point, this incident does not appear to be random. No additional damage to property or any injuries were reported. There are no charges pending for the discharge of the shotgun. The investigation continues.