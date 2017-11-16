Breakfast Links: Teen’s final moments on tape

Teen’s final moments: “They shouted at her, demanding information about her role in the slaying of their clique leader, Christian Sosa Rivas, who was set up and killed with machetes, tree limbs and rocks in Prince William County about a week earlier.” [Virginian Pilot]

The Greater Washington Board of Trade went outside of the region to pick a new CEO, tapping Jack McDougle of New York to replace longtime chief Jim Dinegar. [Washintgon Business Journal, metered paywall]

Two Republicans clinched narrow victories over their Democratic opponents after votes were certified by the Stafford County Electoral Board on Tuesday afternoon. [Free Lance-Star]

Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-10th, said Tuesday that a sitting member of Congress exposed himself to a young female staffer who then quit her job. [Free Lance-Star]