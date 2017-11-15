News Woman standing in home kitchen grabbed from behind, sexually assaulted
From Prince William police:
Sexual Assault | Residential Burglary – On November 14 at 6:33PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12700 block of Gazebo Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary in progress. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 54-year-old woman, was standing in her kitchen when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male. During the encounter, the suspect inappropriately touched the victim. The victim was eventually able to break free from the suspect who then fled the residence on foot. Minor injuries were reported. Entry was made into the home through an unlocked rear door. A police K-9 responded to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A dark skinned male, last seen wearing a ski mask, dark coat, and dark jeans
