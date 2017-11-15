News Manassas police will get body cams after Thanksgiving
Manassas police will join the ranks of other police departments in the region an issue body-worn cameras to its officers.
A total of 72 cameras will be given to city police after the Thanksgiving holiday. The department plans to have all officers wearing the cameras by the first of the year.
City taxpayers will foot the $460,000 bill for the cameras over the next five years.
In June, six Manassas officers were selected to participate in a pilot program. Each was given an “Axion Body 2” worn camera, to test the quality of the video and the reliability of the equipment.
Following the successful test, police say the cameras will be used to document interactions between officers and the public.
Neighboring Prince William County began issuing body-worn cameras to its officers in September following a similar pilot program. The Town of Quantico also uses a body camera system.
