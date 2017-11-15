Dumfries man involved in fatal crash on I-66

A Dumfries man was involved in a fatal car crash in Fauquier County, just over the Prince William County line on Wednesday.

More in a press release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper D.M. Garasimowicz is investigating a fatal crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Wednesday (Nov. 15) on Interstate 66 at the 36 mile marker.

A Ford Focus and a Ford F-350 pickup truck pulling a trailer were both stopped on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-66. The pickup truck’s trailer had blown a tire, so it had pulled off onto the shoulder. It is unknown as to why the Ford Focus stopped on the shoulder.

But, the Ford Focus began backing down the shoulder and, while backing up, drifted into the westbound travel lane. A box truck traveling in that westbound travel lane was unable to avoid the Ford Focus and struck it in the rear.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford Focus to run into the guardrail off the right shoulder and the box truck to strike the Ford F-350 pickup truck. The box truck then overturned in the westbound travel lanes

The driver of the Ford Focus, Judy C. Ravenscroft, 52, of Berryville, Va., was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where she died later Wednesday morning. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the box truck, a 55-year-old Dumfries man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No one in the Ford pickup truck was injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.