News Breakfast Links: Hugo declares victory in 40 House race
Republican incumbent Del. Tim Hugo says he declared victory in his 40th District race Friday afternoon, three days after it initially appeared his Democratic opponent had won, “because we have the votes.” [Prince William Times]
A judge has denied a change of venue for a Mine Run couple arrested after a 4-year-old shot and killed himself in their home in May. [Free Lance-Star]]
While it’s tempting to push the leaves down the storm drains and be done with it, this can cause serious problems. [Prince William County Government]Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off