Breakfast Links: Hugo declares victory in 40 House race

Republican incumbent Del. Tim Hugo says he declared victory in his 40th District race Friday afternoon, three days after it initially appeared his Democratic opponent had won, “because we have the votes.” [Prince William Times]

A judge has denied a change of venue for a Mine Run couple arrested after a 4-year-old shot and killed himself in their home in May. [Free Lance-Star]]

While it’s tempting to push the leaves down the storm drains and be done with it, this can cause serious problems. [Prince William County Government]

