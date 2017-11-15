News 2 armed robberies investigated in Prince William County
Prince William County police are investigating two sperate armed robberies.
More in a police press release:
Armed Robbery – On November 14 at 3:28AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 10420 Portsmouth Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The employee reported to police that two males wearing all dark clothing and masks entered the store and walked behind the counter. During the encounter, one suspect brandished a handgun toward the employee and forced him to open the register to obtain money. The suspects also grabbed cigarettes before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
Suspect Descriptions:
White male of an unknown age, 6’1”, with a thin build
Last seen wearing a dark jacket with a hood, gray backpack, greenish gray pants, tan hat, and a white half-mask
Black male of an unknown age, 5’9”, with a medium build
Last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark pants, and a dark colored half-mask
Armed Robbery – On November 14 at 2:15AM, officers responded to the 2300 block of Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim reported to police that she was walking in the area when she observed two unknown men standing beside a blue sedan. The men approached the victim and brandished a dark object, which she believed to be a gun. During the encounter, the suspects relieved the victim of her handbag. The suspects then fled the area in the blue sedan. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
Suspect Descriptions:
Hispanic male of an unknown age, 5’ 09”, with a medium build, curly black hair, and a mustache
Last seen wearing a white and red hoodie and blue jeans
Male of an unknown race or age, 6’00”, with a medium build
Last seen wearing all dark clothing
