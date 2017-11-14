News Lidl is about to open its first store in Stafford County
STAFFORD — Lidl will open its second area store on November 30.
The discount grocer will open at 1175 Warrenton Road in Stafford County, next to a Walmart and a soon-to-open McDonalds. It will join another Lidl store that opened this summer outside Manassas, the first of multiple Lidl stores planned for the region.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 7:40 a.m.. on Thursday, November 30. The European grocery is expanding U.S. operations to compete with rival Aldi, which this year upgraded its stores to compete with Lidl.
“Since launching its first stores in Virginia on June 15th, Lidl has driven prices down in the neighborhoods in which it operates stores. In many markets, other retailers have reacted by slashing prices by as much as 30 percent in the immediate vicinity of Lidl stores in order to compete,” states a company press release.
Lidl plans to give away $100 gift cards, reusable shopping bags, and sample products during its grand opening celebration.
