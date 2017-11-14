Menu
Breakfast Links: How we could see a lot of snow this winter

by Potomac Local on November 14, 2017 at 5:30 am Leave a Comment

Here’s one way D.C. could get a lot of snow this winter [Washington Post]

Ice cream, pizza launched into space from Virginia [Washington Post]

Capital One Financial Corp. says it will get out of the home lending business and close a customer contact center in Texas, eliminating about 1,105 jobs. [Washington Business Journal

Meet Diesel — the Prince William County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week [YouTube]

