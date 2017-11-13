Good Morning Prince William – The Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift program is in full swing! We have 1,900 children available for adoption. Share the joy of the season by sponsoring a child and making their wishes come true. You’ll be given the two wishes for toys or clothes valued up to $75 for a little boy or girl up to 12 years old. These children live here in our community. Come join the fun. Please visit volunteerprincewilliam.org for more info and to download the donor form.

· Mark your calendars for the next Volunteer Mobilization Center Training on Saturday, December 9th, 9am-12noon at Volunteer Prince William. Come learn how to man the center to dispatch volunteers in the event of a disaster to best utilize time, talent and meet human needs. Please call Bonnie at (571) 292-5302 to learn more.

· Calling all adult service groups! – The Manassas Christmas Parade needs volunteer marshals to help on Saturday, December 2nd. This is a super fun event kicks off the 2017 Holiday Season in Old Town Manassas. It’s just a couple of hours in the morning that is sure to put you in the spirit! This is the perfect opportunity for a large group as they need 40-50 volunteers! Please email Nora to learn more at nora@greenteaminc.com.

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for empathetic volunteer age 55+ to assist as a Senior Link Volunteer. This position has flexible hours and can be done at either the ACTS Manassas or Dumfries locations. Duties include calling home-bound seniors to check on them. Training is provided by ACTS and is scheduled in December. It’s a wonderful way to learn more about your community and reach vulnerable seniors. Please call Jan to learn more at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team.

· The Salvation Army is also in full swing with their holiday programs. Volunteers are needed to man the Red Kettles at over 20 convenient locations across the community. They also need volunteers to man the Angel Trees at either Manassas Mall or Potomac Mills Mall. Great opportunities for volunteer groups. Please Call George at (703) 580-8991 to learn more.

· Take the I Recycle pledge! At https://americarecyclesday.org/pledge/ and you could win $300-$800! But more importantly, improve our community, conserve natural resources and create green jobs.

· Willing Warriors invites you and your family to the next volunteer orientation is Wednesday, November 29th, 6-7pm and their Open House is Sunday, December 3rd, 1-4pm. Please email them at volunteer@willingwarriors.org if you plan to attend.

· Project Mend-A-House needs handy volunteers to help with their fix-up projects across the community. Both skilled and unskilled are most welcome on weekends and during the week. Also mark your calendars for their Holiday Open House on December 4th- 4:30-7:30. Please call (703) 792-7663 to learn more.

· Habitat for Humanity has opened their new Restore in Woodbridge so now you have two great locations to donate and more importantly volunteer in the store. Please visit their website to book your next shift at www.habitatpwc.org.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for a volunteer to organize and facilitate a monthly or quarterly get together at Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas for individuals with brain injuries. It’s a great opportunity for someone who has an interest in music, small group facilitation and working with people with disabilities. Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.