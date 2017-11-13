Brothers charged in Manassas homicide

Two brothers are charged in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Manassas.

Police tell us an argument led to the stabbing.

More in a press release:

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on November 11, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to the 9700 block of Bragg Ln for a report of a male subject lying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim succumbed to

his injury, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has been identified as Elvin Ulises REYES-REYES, a 24–year-old resident of Manassas.

The investigation revealed the victim approached a group of individuals inside a residence on the 9700 block of Bragg Ln and a verbal altercation ensued. The argument escalated and turned physical outside the residence. During the encounter one of the individuals, later identified as Erick Moises ROMERO, produced a knife and stabbed the victim. A second suspect involved in the encounter was identified as ROMERO’s brother, Richard Gamaliel ROMERO SORTO, a 23-year-old resident of Maryland.

Erick Moises ROMERO was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder, possession of a knife in the commission of a felony, and is currently being held without bond. A court date has been set for December 29, 2017.

Richard Gamaliel ROMERO SORTO was also arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder and is currently being held without bond. A court date has been set for December 29, 2017.