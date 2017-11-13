Menu
Breakfast Links: Outspoken Corey Stewart speaks on Roy Moore

by Potomac Local on November 13, 2017 at 9:54 am Leave a Comment

Outspoken Virginia Republican Corey Stewart this weekend defended U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of initiating sexual contact with a teenage girl. [Washington Post]

Stafford County registrar Greg Riddlemoser denied in a statement late Saturday that his office improperly disqualified a batch of absentee ballots. [Free Lance-Star]

Monday vote count will set process in motion to decide control of the Virginia House of Delegates [Richmond Times-Dispatch]

