News Breakfast Links: Outspoken Corey Stewart speaks on Roy Moore
Outspoken Virginia Republican Corey Stewart this weekend defended U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of initiating sexual contact with a teenage girl. [Washington Post]
Stafford County registrar Greg Riddlemoser denied in a statement late Saturday that his office improperly disqualified a batch of absentee ballots. [Free Lance-Star]
Monday vote count will set process in motion to decide control of the Virginia House of Delegates [Richmond Times-Dispatch]
