News Manassas police find man suffering fatal stab wound
Manassas police said they found an unidentified man lying on a sidewalk in the Georgetown South neighborhood early Saturday morning suffering from a stab wound.
The man later died, and now police are questioning “multiple persons of interest” in the case.
From a police press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
At approximately 5:10 a.m. on November 11, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to the 9700 block of Bragg Ln for a report of a male subject lying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The adult male victim succumbed to his injury, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim in this case appears to be in his mid-twenties. Detectives have identified multiple persons of interest. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, and the victim and the persons of interest knew each other. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be forthcoming when available.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
How the Sentara Diabetes Management Program helps patients understand and learn to live with their disease
November 9, 2017 Comments off
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off