Manassas police find man suffering fatal stab wound

by Potomac Local on November 12, 2017 at 8:47 pm Leave a Comment

Manassas police said they found an unidentified man lying on a sidewalk in the Georgetown South neighborhood early Saturday morning suffering from a stab wound. 

The man later died, and now police are questioning “multiple persons of interest” in the case. 

From a police press release: 

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on November 11, 2017, the Manassas City Police responded to the 9700 block of Bragg Ln for a report of a male subject lying on the sidewalk.  Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. 

The adult male victim succumbed to his injury, and was pronounced dead on the scene.  The victim in this case appears to be in his mid-twenties.  Detectives have identified multiple persons of interest.  Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, and the victim and the persons of interest knew each other.  The investigation is ongoing and more details will be forthcoming when available. 

