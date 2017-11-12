Driver killed, another faces DUI charge in hit-and-run crash

A driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 66 early Sunday near Manassas died.

A second driver was taken to a nearby hospital, and a third faces DUI charges.

More in a Virginia State Police press release:

At 4:02 a.m., Sunday (Nov. 12), Virginia State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince William County. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 at the 48 mile marker. The crash resulted in one of the vehicles overturning. The driver of the overturned vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash died at the scene; a passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The third vehicle, a white SUV, fled the scene.

Minutes later, a VDOT Safety Services Patrol spotted a white SUV with significant damage to the front end trying to take I-66 Exit 47. A trooper and Prince William County Police responded and initiated a traffic stop on the SUV. Its driver, Dustin Tran, 58, of Manassas, Va., was arrested and charged with DUI and one felony count of hit-and-run. He is being held at Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

State police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.