911 caller spots blaze in security camera at Woodbridge warehouse

Fire crews doused a blaze Saturday afternoon in a commercial warehouse district in Woodbridge.

More in a press release from OWL Volunteer Fire Department:

Woodbridge, VA November 11, 4:58 p.m. – Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a warehouse fire 15010 Farm Creek Drive in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported no fire or smoke showing from outside, however, the caller reported seeing the fire from monitoring cameras.

Crews forcibly entered through a front door and found a light haze. Fire was found in a sawdust pile under a containment unit. The fire was knocked down in less than 10 minutes. An additional sweep of the building was conducted. The fire was contained to the sawdust pile. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, and PWCPD responded to the incident.