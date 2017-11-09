Trash hauler tips over on Interstate 95

DUMFRIES — A trash hauler tipped over Thursday on Interstate 95.

The crash resulted in the truck spilling its load across the highway at milepost 152 in Dumfries.

No one was injured in the crash that occurred about 9 a.m.

A portion of the highway near the crash site was closed while crews uprighted the rig and cleaned debris from the roadway.

Traffic started moving again about an hour after the crash. State officials told drivers to use Route 1 as a way to get around the crash.

Police were still investigating what led to the crash on Thursday afternoon. No charges have been filed.