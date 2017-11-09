JES Foundation Repair honors veterans through U.S. Flag retirement efforts

MANASSAS — In honor of Veterans Day, November 11, 2017, JES Foundation Repair delivered 45 worn and tattered U.S. Flags to Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 392 for proper retirement.

JES accepts timeworn flags throughout the year and distributes them to Boy Scout troops and VFW posts that provide proper and respectful flag retirement programs.

“Many people have old American flags and aren’t sure what to do with them,” Stella Waltz, Vice President and co-founder of JES said. “The JES offices throughout Virginia serve as a resource where people can hand over or drop off their old flags. It is gratifying to see and hear expressions of relief from people who have long flown their flags with pride.”

VFW Post 392 Senior Vice Commander Teresa “TJ” DeChamplain was present to accept the flags. “We appreciate Stella and the JES team’s efforts,” TJ remarked. Retired from the United States Navy, she spent her career respecting the flag and honoring it in her work. “Many VFWs, Boy Scout troops and other organizations accept flags, so there are many places to retire Old Glory when it’s time,” she added.

Besides leading the flag retirement efforts at JES, Stella Waltz provides free, educational presentations on the history of and proper etiquette with the American flag. She has presented to schools, churches, civic organizations, corporations and retirement communities. For more information contact Eric Lackey at 877-537-9675.

