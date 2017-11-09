Breakfast Links: Reliably red nearly turns blue, tacos for Haymarket

Control of Virginia’s House of Delegates remains up for grabs the day following big Democratic pickups, and the final makeup of the chamber is unlikely to be decided for weeks. [WTOP]

Perhaps most surprisingly, Democrat Joshua Cole almost defeated Republican Bob Thomas in the race for the 28th District House of Delegates seat representing parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford. Cole lost by fewer than 100 votes in a race that appears headed for a recount. [Free Lance-Star]

The Warrior Canine Connection, a program that uses an army of volunteer puppy raisers, dog trainers and veterans to prepare service dogs for wounded veterans and their families, has been partnering with military facilities in the D.C. region since 2009. But suddenly — and without explanation — that came to a stop. [WTOP]

IKEA will be hosting a hiring event Thursday at stores nationwide, including the location at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. Insidenova.com]

The former BB&T bank on Washington Street in Haymarket could become a taco restaurant with both outdoor and indoor seating if a Manassas restaurateur’s plans are realized. [Prince William Times]