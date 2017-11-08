Woman assaulted after man jumps from behind bushes

WOODBRIDGE — A woman walking along a sidewalk was assaulted early Wednesday.

The victim was in the area of Walnut and Sycamore streets when a man jumped out from bushes and grabbed her. The woman broke free and fled to a nearby business, according to a Prince William police spokesman.

At 6:56 a.m., police dispatched K9 units and a helicopter to search for the suspect but turned up nothing.

The woman was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police said residents should expect to see a stepped-up police presence in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.