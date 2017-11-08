Potomac Local Poll: What was your voting booth issue?

One of the most memorable quotes from Tuesday night’s election returns party at Waters End Brewery was made by Danica Roem.

“Now our elected officials in Prince William County look like us,” she said.

Roem ousted long-serving Virginia House of Delegates member Bob Marshall and will go on to become the first transgendered member of the General Assembly.

Democrats swept out Republican incumbents in all offices in the county on Tuesday.

So, now that the polls have closed, what was the issue most important to you in the voting booth?