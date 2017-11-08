News Breakfast Links: Cold is coming, and with it a freeze
It looks like our region is in for its first freeze of the season, and it’s coming later than normal. [Washington Post]
Get some. Here’s a blazing video of Marines doing a weekly firefighting training at the airfield at Quantico Marine Corps Base. Impressive stuff. [Facebook]
George Mason’s School of Systems Biology has received a two-year National Institutes of Health grant totaling $600,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services to better combat anthrax infection. [George Mason University]
The Virginia DMV is accepting designs in a contest for high school students who want to create a new license plate to combat distracted driving. [Virginia DMV]Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
A final, permanent resting place for Prince William’s unclaimed dead
November 1, 2017 Comments off
FREE class at Manassas Park Community Center offers money-saving tips, saving strategies
October 31, 2017 Comments off
‘It was the murder of her younger brother which brought such intense grief into her life that she gained 170 pounds’
October 27, 2017 Comments off
Caregivers strive to reduce bath-time challenges for seniors
October 25, 2017 Comments off