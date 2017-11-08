Breakfast Links: Cold is coming, and with it a freeze

It looks like our region is in for its first freeze of the season, and it’s coming later than normal. [Washington Post]

Get some. Here’s a blazing video of Marines doing a weekly firefighting training at the airfield at Quantico Marine Corps Base. Impressive stuff. [Facebook]

George Mason’s School of Systems Biology has received a two-year National Institutes of Health grant totaling $600,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services to better combat anthrax infection. [George Mason University]

The Virginia DMV is accepting designs in a contest for high school students who want to create a new license plate to combat distracted driving. [Virginia DMV]