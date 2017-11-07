Republican Ed Gillespie took questions from the press and posed for photos with voters outside Montclair Elementary School.

The candidate arrived at the polling place just after 1 p.m. and was greeted by smiles from voters, many telling them “I hope you win.”

The rain that had persisted for much of the morning and early afternoon stopped briefly while Gillespie answered our questions about job growth, attracting new business, appealing to voters in heavily Democratic Northern Virginia, and his one-time Primary Election opponent, and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman, At-large Corey Stewart.