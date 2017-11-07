News Tscherch reported missing, found dead on Quantico
QUANTICO — A man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead at Quantico.
Kevin Tscherch, 48, was found on the Marine Corps Base, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Tscherch went missing at noon on Sunday from his home on Savannah Court in Stafford County. It’s unclear what led to his death.
Prince William police say the NCIS is investigating his death.
On Sunday, police said Tscherch might be in the area of Quantico Marine Corps Base. They added he might be in need of assistance, which would qualify him as a missing endangered person.
We'll update this post with new information once we have it.
