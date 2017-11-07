The 2nd District flips again: Foy heading to Richmond after beating Makee

Jennifer Carroll Foy took the 2nd District House of Delegates seat from Mike Makee.

This marks the second time the seat has flipped to a Democrat since it was moved from the southwest portion of the state.

Foy will replace Republican Mark Dudenhefer who chose not to run for re-election to the seat. He went on to win back his seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, the one he vacated in 2011 to take the 2nd District House seat in 2011.

Foy won a landslide victory over Makee by more than 40 points.

While she had a decisive win in Prince William County, ballot count was still close in Stafford County as of this posting with Foy leading there with 18 votes.

We’ll update this post with the final numbers from both counties.

This year, Republicans were late to the game with Makee. Lauquan Austion has been the party’s nominee, but the Richmond Times-Dispatch learned that he had lied about his college record, leading to Austion’s withdrawal from the race.

Makee stepped up and agreed to run as a replacement candidate in August. He did not face Foy during a series of debates held before the election.

It wasn’t a quite race for Democrats, either, as Foy’s Primary Election challenger, Fairfax County sheriff Josh King demanded a recount after he lost his June Primary Election by 14 votes.

Updated

Mike Makee won Stafford County with 52 percent of the vote.