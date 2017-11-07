Roem beats Marshall, becomes Virginia’s first transgender House of Delegates member

Danica Roem defeated incumbent Bob Marshall in the 13th District House race.

The victory makes the Democrat Virginia’s first transgender delegate in Richmond.

Roem, a former reporter at the Gainesville Times, ran on a platform of fixing Route 28 for commuters who live in Prince William County and work in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

She referred to her opponent — who had 25 years experience in the legislature — as “bigot Bob.”

More in a press release;

Virginia House of Delegates candidate Danica Roem will become the first out transgender person to win and serve in a state legislature – and the only out trans state legislator in the entire United States. Her historic victory at the polls Tuesday night is imbued with symbolism, as she defeated 25-year incumbent “Bigot Bob” Marshall, one of the most anti-LGBTQ state legislators in the nation and the author of the anti-trans bathroom bill. Victory Fund invested heavily in her race – raising more than $200 thousand for her campaign, running get out the vote efforts during her primary and on election day, and helping raise her profile to a national audience.

Aisha C. Moodie-Mills, President & CEO of Victory Fund, released the following statement when her victory was announced:

“Tonight voters chose a smart, solutions-oriented trans leader over a divisive anti-LGBTQ demagogue – sending a powerful message to anti-trans legislators all across the nation. Danica defeated ‘Bigot Bob’ Marshall not because she is transgender, but because she presented a positive vision for her constituents that will improve their lives. We are determined to replicate this race nationwide – using constituent-focused LGBTQ candidates to takedown elected officials who use their positions to target our community. Tonight was the opening salvo.

“Danica’s victory is a historic milestone in our continued march toward equality – becoming the first out trans person to ever win and serve in a state legislature. Her campaign was hard-fought – she shared her personal story with her constituents and braved constant, dehumanizing anti-trans attacks from her opponent – but that is the burden trailblazers often face. Danica has inspired trans leaders across the country, and it is inevitable more will follow in her footsteps and become powerful voices for our community.

“2017 will be remembered as the year of the trans candidate – and Danica’s heroic run for office the centerpiece of that national movement. Victory Fund was among Danica’s first endorsements because of her ambitious but realistic campaign plan and her dedication to knocking on doors and talking about the issues that matter. We believed in her – bundling more than $200,000 on her behalf, sending dozens of staff and volunteers to get out the vote for her in the primary and general election, and helping her secure the national media platform necessary to raise additional contributions. Trans elected leaders like Danica are the antidote to the anti-trans efforts we see across the nation, so Victory Fund will continue working tirelessly to elect more of them.”